Cancer: Avoid eating exposed food today, as it may affect your health. Be cautious while making financial decisions, especially in important negotiations—rash choices could lead to setbacks. This is also a good time to engage in activities involving youngsters, which will bring joy and fresh energy. In matters of the heart, stay cheerful and show courage when facing challenges. Though you may wish to indulge in your favorite activities, work commitments might prevent you from doing so. Pay attention to your partner’s small desires—whether it’s a favorite delicacy or a simple hug—as ignoring them could cause hurt feelings. Remember, wealth can be regained, but love and trust are priceless. Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby. Yellow not only supports health of body and mind but also uplifts your mood.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.