Cancer: Your health will remain stable despite a hectic schedule. If you make smart financial decisions, you could earn some extra cash today. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—it will mean a lot to them. Proposing to someone may feel overwhelming, but it will bring a sense of relief. You might struggle with laziness today, preferring to stay in bed. However, as the day progresses, you’ll realize the value of time and regret wasting it. Outsiders meddling in your personal matters could cause tension in your married life. On a brighter note, the stars hint at a short, enjoyable trip with your close ones, bringing fun and relaxation. Remedy: Keep your home clutter-free and avoid hoarding unnecessary items to ensure a happy and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.