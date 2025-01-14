Cancer: You may feel emotionally vulnerable today, so it’s wise to avoid situations that could lead to hurt feelings. A family member’s illness could bring unexpected financial strain, but your focus should remain on their well-being rather than the expenses. Children will lend a hand in completing household tasks, bringing a sense of togetherness. An encounter with your dream partner will light up your day, filling you with joy and excitement. At work, you’re likely to have the upper hand, confidently managing tasks and challenges. You might plan to leave the office early to spend quality time with your life partner, but heavy traffic could delay your efforts. Despite this, your bond will shine brighter today, making your marriage feel more wonderful than ever. Remedy: Incorporating foods with a high liquid content into your diet will promote better health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.