Cancer: Train your mind to embrace positive emotions like love, hope, faith, empathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these feelings take the lead, your mind naturally starts responding to every situation with clarity and strength. Today, a neighbor may approach you for a loan—be cautious and verify their credibility before making any financial decisions to avoid potential loss. Spending time with family through a social activity will help everyone unwind and enjoy a peaceful atmosphere. Be mindful of your words in your romantic relationship—sometimes restraint speaks louder than sweet nothings. It's also a good day to reflect on your own shortcomings and invest some time in personal growth. Work-related stress may have strained your marriage lately, but today brings a welcome shift. The air clears, and understanding deepens. Remember, you can steer your life in the right direction only when you surround yourself with uplifting thoughts and supportive people. Remedy: For prosperity, greet and admire the rising sun while chanting “Om” 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.