Cancer: Your hard work, along with support from family members, will yield the results you’ve been hoping for. Keep up the momentum with continued effort. Make use of what you already have rather than buying more. Today, you’ll easily attract attention without much effort on your part. A call from your partner or spouse will brighten your day. Investing in technology to streamline your work could be beneficial. You might leave the office early to spend quality time with your partner, though traffic may pose a challenge. Those who claim marriage is only about physical connection are mistaken—today, you’ll truly feel the essence of love. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food for a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.