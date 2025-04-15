Cancer: Even with a busy schedule, your health will remain stable. However, don’t take it for granted—caring for your life is the biggest promise you can make to yourself. Financial gains might fall short of your expectations today. On the bright side, your home environment will be calm and filled with love. Avoid unnecessary doubts about your partner's loyalty—it could harm your relationship. Today isn’t ideal for inviting your boss or seniors home. You may feel mentally drained due to too much work, so it’s important to take some time out for yourself. Your spouse will be especially loving and energetic today, bringing joy to your day. Remedy: For success in business and career, pour sweetened milk over a banyan tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.