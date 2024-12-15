Cancer: Engage in activities that bring excitement and relaxation into your day. Your business ventures are likely to yield significant profits today, providing an opportunity to take them to new heights. However, be mindful of your words, especially around your grandparents, as careless remarks could hurt their feelings. Sometimes, silence is wiser than speaking unnecessarily. Show them you care through thoughtful actions, as meaningful activities give life its true purpose. Today, you’ll understand that love is the ultimate remedy for all challenges. At work, you’ll experience strong support and appreciation from your colleagues. Despite starting the day feeling lazy and unmotivated, you’ll later recognize the value of time and regret wasting it on idleness. Life is full of surprises, and today, your partner will reveal a side of themselves that leaves you amazed and grateful. Remedy: To bring harmony and joy to your family life, donate a bronze Diya at a temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu.

Lucky Colour: Copper.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.