Cancer: Your generous nature will work in your favour, helping you break free from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Long-overdue payments and arrears are likely to be recovered. However, you may feel some disappointment with your children if they focus more on outdoor activities than on planning their future. Love is infinite and unbounded—a truth you will truly feel and experience today. Your sharp business acumen and negotiation skills will lead to profitable outcomes. Utilize your free time wisely by reconnecting with old friends. Marriage will feel like a true blessing as you enjoy its warmth and harmony today. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in your workplace.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 p.m.