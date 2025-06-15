Cancer: Let go of your worries to find mental peace. You may receive money from multiple sources today. However, things at home might be a bit unpredictable. Romantic gestures may not bring the expected results. On the bright side, female colleagues will be very supportive and help you complete pending work. Any efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. After a phase of misunderstandings, your spouse will express love and warmth by evening, making it a pleasant end to the day. Remedy: Donate to the poor and needy using iron utensils to enjoy happy and harmonious family moments.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.