Cancer: You’ll feel happy today as people around you offer their support. Your siblings might ask for financial help, which could strain your budget, but things will soon get better. Take time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Your love life will feel lively and fulfilling. Those involved in art or theatre will come across new chances to showcase their creativity. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will earn you appreciation. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a calm and loving day without any arguments. Remedy: Light a lamp with sesame oil every day to attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.