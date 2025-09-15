Cancer: Today, you’ll be full of energy and enthusiasm, ready to turn every opportunity to your advantage. Your efforts to save money will succeed, giving you financial satisfaction. A strong desire for knowledge may also help you connect with new friends. A sudden romantic encounter could leave you a bit puzzled. Completing a long-pending project will bring you immense relief and satisfaction. However, you may feel low when you realize you’re unable to spend enough time with family and friends. On the brighter side, your spouse will lift your spirits instantly with love and care. Remedy: Add more yellow-colored foods—like turmeric, saffron, and pumpkin—to your diet to improve harmony and understanding in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.