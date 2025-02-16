Cancer: An evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. Financial improvements will make it easier for you to purchase essential items. Your quick wit and charm will make you the centre of attention at social gatherings. Enjoy the magical phase your love life is going through—just embrace the feeling. Investments made today could be profitable, though you may face some resistance from your partners. Travelling will be both enjoyable and beneficial. The romantic essence of a rainy day will make your time with your spouse even more special. Remedy: For greater career growth, nurture a Tulsi plant in a raw yet central space of your home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.