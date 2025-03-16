Cancer: Investing in self-improvement will benefit you in multiple ways, boosting both your confidence and well-being. Financial gains are likely through smart speculation. Your children will lend a helping hand with household tasks. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to your special someone and make the most of the day. If you're employed, your recent achievements will earn appreciation and support from colleagues. Your communication and work skills will leave a lasting impression. Expect a heartfelt gesture from your spouse that will make your day extra special. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.