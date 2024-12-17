Cancer: Take breaks and relax as much as possible amidst your work. Influential people will be willing to support ventures with a unique touch. Resolving differences with family members will help you achieve your goals effortlessly. You'll realize today that your partner's love is truly enduring. Positive changes may occur in your workplace. It's an excellent day for participating in social and religious gatherings. If you and your spouse have been feeling low lately, today promises to bring unexpected joy and excitement. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.