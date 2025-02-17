Cancer: Letting anger take control can turn small issues into major conflicts, upsetting your family. True wisdom lies in keeping anger in check—burn it before it burns you. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm both your health and finances. Constantly finding faults in others may invite criticism from relatives and is ultimately a waste of time. Focus on self-improvement instead of negativity. Be cautious, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. However, if you present your ideas confidently and show determination at work, you are likely to succeed. Travelling out of town may be uncomfortable, but it will help you make valuable connections. A disagreement with your spouse over a major expense is possible, so handle financial matters with care. Remedy: Maintain faith in God and steer clear of negative thoughts or psychological stress to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 3 pm.