Cancer: Don't take life too seriously today. You might end up spending a significant amount on small household items, which could cause some mental stress. Plan something fun and unique with your family to lighten the mood. Love may feel absent, but it's a good day to indulge in recreation and entertainment. Pay attention to the little needs of your spouse; ignoring them—like a craving for a favourite dish or a simple hug—could hurt their feelings. If you have a pleasant voice, serenading your partner with a song can bring joy to their day. Remedy: For good health and positive energy, pour milk over a Banyan tree and apply a tilak made from the wet soil near the tree on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.