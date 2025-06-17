Cancer: If possible, avoid long-distance travel today, as your health may not support it and it could make you feel even weaker. Your financial situation is likely to improve later in the day. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the entire family. The day will be filled with love and affection, though an old issue might spark a disagreement with your partner at night. Your recently made business connections could prove beneficial in the future. The day might start off a bit tiring, but things will gradually improve, and you’ll begin to see positive results. By evening, you'll find some personal time, which you can spend meeting someone close. A pleasant dinner followed by a peaceful night’s sleep will make your married life feel especially comforting today. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to Lord Hanuman for positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.