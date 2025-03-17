Cancer: Unwanted thoughts may trouble you, so keep yourself engaged in physical activities—an idle mind can lead to negativity. Your financial situation will remain stable today, but be mindful of unnecessary expenses. Your ability to impress others will work in your favour and bring you rewards. However, your love life may face some disapproval. It's a great day to negotiate deals with new clients. A party or gathering at home may take up much of your time. During a lighthearted conversation with your partner, an old issue might resurface, potentially leading to an argument. Remedy: Maintain good health by donating boiled grams to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm.