Cancer: Try not to take life too seriously today—lightening your mood can bring unexpected joy. If you're involved in a legal matter related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing welcome financial relief. Some delightful and unexpected news from your children may brighten your day. Romantic memories will gently drift into your thoughts, wrapping you in a sense of warmth and nostalgia. It's important to avoid habits like smoking or drinking today, as they could end up consuming more of your time and energy than you expect. On the brighter side, your spouse may rekindle the charm of your early romantic days, bringing back the spark with heartfelt gestures. An online movie night with your partner or close friends could make for a memorable and cherished experience. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in your bedroom may help improve your overall well-being and promote harmony in your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.