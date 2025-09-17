Cancer: Avoid wasting energy on unrealistic thoughts—channel it in the right direction instead. Financial stability is likely today, bringing you peace of mind. Take bold steps toward something meaningful and beneficial for your family, as missed chances may not return. A clash with your partner is possible if you insist on proving yourself right, but their maturity and understanding will restore harmony. New connections may open doors to exciting opportunities, so use your confidence to expand your circle and make friends. Your spouse will stand firmly by your side, especially in a crucial matter today. Remedy: Prioritizing the use of raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams will help boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.