Cancer: Your hopes will blossom like a beautiful, fragrant flower. However, be cautious at work today—a colleague might attempt to take something valuable from you, so keep your belongings secure. Focus on working hard for your family's welfare, guided by love and a positive outlook rather than material greed. Your partner may make a request today that you’re unable to fulfil, which could lead to some disappointment. On the bright side, you’ll have the energy and skills to boost your earning potential. Unfortunately, you might receive upsetting news from your in-laws, leaving you lost in thought for much of the day. Despite this, your married life will feel harmonious and joyful. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles for auspicious events like weddings, as it may weaken Venus’s blessings. For financial stability, refrain from such acts.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.