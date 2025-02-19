Cancer: Today, you will be bursting with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the usual time. Married individuals may receive financial benefits from their in-laws. It’s a favourable day for handling domestic matters and completing pending household chores. Romance is in the air, making it a special day for love. Success is within reach if you take one step at a time while making important changes. Those living away from home may choose to relax in a park or a peaceful spot after finishing their daily tasks. A piece of wonderful news may brighten your day with your spouse. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.