Cancer: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing the things you truly enjoy. Improved finances will help you clear long-standing dues and bills, bringing some relief. However, the health of a female family member may cause you concern. Your erratic behavior might make it challenging for your partner to connect with you, so try to stay composed. Avoid wasting time on gossip, as it can consume a significant part of your day. Miscommunication could lead to problems, but a calm and honest conversation can resolve any issues. Following the same routine every day can lead to mental fatigue, so consider breaking out of your usual pattern to refresh your mind. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, use saffron moderately in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.