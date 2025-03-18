Cancer: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for all your problems. Avoid spending on alcohol and cigarettes, as they not only harm your health but also strain your finances. Your stubborn nature may upset family members and close friends. Unpredictable behaviour from your partner could put a damper on romance today. Success is within reach if you make gradual but crucial changes. You’ll have plenty of time to spend with your spouse, making them feel loved and cherished. However, minor issues related to daily household needs might create tension in your married life. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog to attract financial success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.