Cancer: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You’re likely to earn well today, but be careful not to waste your money. Avoid being too strict or harsh with family members, as it could disturb the peace at home. Your love life looks positive, and you may feel especially lucky in matters of the heart. You might face some difficulty in getting your partners to agree with your plans. However, it’s a good time to try out new ideas. Your life partner is likely to show extra care and affection today, making you feel appreciated. Remedy: To remove obstacles in business and work life, fix four silver nails on the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.