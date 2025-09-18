Cancer: Don’t let unnecessary worries about your health make things worse. Before investing in any scheme that catches your attention, dig deeper and consult experts before making commitments. Be cautious during discussions—if conversations don’t go smoothly, you might lose your temper and say something you’ll regret. In love, your feelings may grow slowly but steadily. At work, people will listen to you attentively. A lack of time for family or friends may leave you feeling upset today. Your spouse might also get annoyed if you forget to share something important with them. Remedy: Offer milk to a Banyan tree and apply a tilak on your forehead using the wet soil near its roots for better health and auspiciousness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.