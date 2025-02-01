Cancer: Shift your mindset toward positive thinking to overcome the powerful grip of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming its helpless victim. If you have a pending court case related to financial matters, expect a favorable decision that will benefit you monetarily. Use your free time wisely by supporting your family members. Expressing your feelings through a proposal may feel overwhelming, but it will also bring relief. Today, you may plan creative projects but might struggle to execute them successfully. However, your day with your spouse is likely to be better than usual. Take this opportunity to educate younger ones about the importance of water in life. Remedy: Maintain a balanced and healthy life by donating green fabric or bangles to eunuchs. Since Mercury governs them, showing kindness to this marginalized group can help reduce its malefic effects.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.