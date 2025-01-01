Cancer: There's no need to worry about your health today, as you'll feel energized and uplifted by those around you. Conservative investments are likely to yield good financial returns. However, your spouse's health might cause some concern. Romantic thoughts and memories from the past could occupy your mind. Your senior at work may be impressed with the quality of your efforts. Avoid engaging in gossip and rumours to maintain your focus. Your life partner will go out of their way to make you feel exceptionally happy today. Remedy: To preserve happiness in your family, offer your respects and donate raw turmeric, five peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow clothing to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm.