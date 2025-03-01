Cancer: Your energy may dip just as success feels within reach. Savings from the past may come in handy today, but unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. Your children will lend a helping hand with household chores—encourage them to make it a habit. Be cautious of one-sided attraction, as it may lead to disappointment. Much of your time today might be spent on unimportant activities. You may witness a strong and assertive side of your spouse, which could leave you feeling uneasy. While confidence is valuable, being open to different perspectives will help you grow. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10.45 am to 1 pm.