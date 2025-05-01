Cancer: Your honest and bold opinions might unintentionally hurt a friend's ego today, so choose your words carefully. Avoid making any investments for now. A new member may join the family, bringing joy and a reason to celebrate. Your love life is likely to surprise you with something truly amazing today. It’s a day full of opportunities for strong performance and recognition. In the evening, you may feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park to unwind. Your spouse could also surprise you with a special gift. Remedy: For better success in work or business, place a Ketu Yantra in your prayer area and worship it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.