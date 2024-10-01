Cancer: To shake off the sentimental mood that grips you today, it's important to let go of the past. Businesspeople heading out for work should ensure their money is kept in a safe place, as there's a risk of theft. Children will demand your attention but will also bring joy. You may feel the presence of a close friend, even in their absence. At work, you'll likely succeed if you express your ideas clearly and show determination and enthusiasm. While you may plan to spend time with your family at the end of the day, an argument with someone close could spoil your mood. Though some believe marriage revolves around fights and intimacy, today will feel peaceful and calm. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.