Cancer: Don’t lose heart when faced with a tricky situation. Just as salt adds flavour to food, a touch of unhappiness helps us truly appreciate the sweetness of joy. Attending a social gathering will help uplift your mood. Long-term investments in stocks or mutual funds are favoured today and could bring rewarding returns. Avoid spreading yourself too thin by trying to meet everyone’s demands—you may end up feeling overwhelmed. The thought of reuniting with an old friend may fill your heart with excitement. However, it’s not the right day to host your boss or seniors at home. Your family may share their concerns with you, but you are likely to focus inward and spend your free time doing something that truly brings you peace. Married life, meanwhile, shines brightly today and could bring some of its happiest moments. Remedy: Set up free water kiosks or donate water, especially in areas facing scarcity. This Saturn remedy will bring job satisfaction and deep contentment.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.