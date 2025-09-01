Cancer: Elderly people should pay extra attention to their health today. Speculative investments may bring profits. Children may seek more of your time but will also show care and support. Avoid giving in to unnecessary demands from your partner. At work, you may notice a positive change. However, the day could turn upsetting if you jump to conclusions or act hastily. Taking your spouse on a romantic outing will help improve your relationship. Remedy: Using scented items or fragrances will benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.