Cancer: Your polite nature will win hearts today, and people will shower you with praise. However, there are chances of money loss, so stay cautious while handling transactions or signing documents. Take a break from routine and spend some time with friends. Love will feel refreshing and vibrant, filling you with romantic joy. At work, it’s a rewarding day—colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and even your boss will be pleased with your progress. Businesspersons, too, may see good profits. With your creativity and enthusiasm at its peak, the day promises many positive outcomes. Your life partner’s inner beauty will shine through, adding warmth to your bond. Remedy: Wear a one-faced Rudraksha in a white thread to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.