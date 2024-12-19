Cancer: An evening spent at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and in a great mood. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially regarding major financial deals. Friends and family will demand much of your attention today, filling your day with warmth and connection. You'll exude positivity and love, spreading joy wherever you go. Professionally, the timely completion of important projects will bring you significant success. However, you may feel the need for solitude and might prefer spending your free time organizing and cleaning your home. A delightful surprise awaits you, adding happiness to your married life. Remedy: Offer blue flowers to Goddess Saraswati to enhance harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am.