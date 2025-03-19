Cancer: Make the most of your high confidence today. Even after a busy schedule, you'll find the energy to keep going. It's a high-energy day, and unexpected financial gains are likely. Take some time to visit friends who may need your support. Minor misunderstandings could strain your relationship with your partner, so be mindful of your words. This is also a great time to express yourself and work on creative projects. Your communication skills and professional abilities will leave a strong impression. However, your spouse may feel a little hurt after discovering a secret from your past. Remedy: Offer sweets (ladoos) made of green grams at Lord Ganesha’s temple and distribute them among children to create cherished moments with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.