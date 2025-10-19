Cancer: Influential people can boost your morale. Spending quality time (and money) with family brings happiness. Be patient with children and those less experienced. Setbacks in love won’t bring you down. Own up to errors at work for self-betterment. Early office departure to spend time with your partner is appealing, but external factors might get in the way. Your spouse may challenge your reputation slightly today.

Remedy: Chant Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, to enhance love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.