Cancer: Engage in activities that bring excitement and help you relax. If you’ve made investments based on someone’s advice, you might see significant gains today. It’s a good day to focus on domestic matters and complete pending household tasks. Lovers will show extra sensitivity toward their family’s feelings. Be mindful of your expenses while shopping to avoid overspending. Someone around you might do something special that rekindles your partner’s affection for you. It’s never too late to plan for a better future, and today is ideal for strategizing ways to create a brighter future for yourself and your family. Remedy: Share packets of milk with the poor to bring inner satisfaction and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.