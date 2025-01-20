Cancer: Stay positive, as better times are on the horizon, and you'll feel a boost of energy. If you're married, pay close attention to your children's health today, as there is a chance they may fall ill, potentially leading to significant medical expenses. Someone at home may feel upset with your casual or unpredictable behaviour, so be mindful of their feelings. There is a strong possibility of forming a new romantic connection, but avoid sharing personal or confidential details. You will achieve your goals today, especially if you seek help from others. It's also a great day for relaxation and entertainment. Your partner may surprise you with their wonderful and thoughtful side. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chilli in cooking to promote economic well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.