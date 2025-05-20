Cancer: Stay positive—better times are ahead, and you'll feel a boost in energy. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations, so manage your money carefully. If you're facing personal issues, try to resolve them by understanding each other’s point of view. Avoid making these matters public, as it could harm your reputation. Today, you may come to realise that love can fill the emptiness in life. Be cautious at work—someone may try to create trouble or work against you. Stay alert and handle tasks wisely. In your free time, you might enjoy watching a web series on your phone. A beautiful day is in store for you and your spouse—make the most of it. Remedy: Uphold good values and character to create joyful moments in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.