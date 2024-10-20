Cancer: Engaging in donation and charity work will bring you mental peace. You may see financial benefits from commissions, dividends, or royalties. Plan something exciting and entertaining for the later part of the day. Romance may take a backseat today, as your partner may be feeling particularly demanding. Your colleagues could become frustrated if you don’t provide clear answers. It's essential for those of this zodiac sign to carve out some time for themselves today, as overworking can lead to mental stress. While work pressure has affected your married life for some time, today, all grievances are likely to be resolved. Remedy: To enhance love in your relationship, drink stored water from an orange-colored glass bottle.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.