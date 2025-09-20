Cancer: Today is perfect for engaging in activities that make you feel good about yourself. A new financial deal may get finalised, bringing fresh gains. At home, family members might not meet all your expectations, so rather than trying to shape them to your will, consider adjusting your approach to foster harmony. For those in love, the day will feel like a melody sweeter than any song. You may even decide to take an impromptu break from work to spend time with your family, creating cherished memories. Married life will feel especially warm today, with gestures of affection—touch, hugs, and kisses—adding deeper meaning to your bond. In the rush of daily life, time with loved ones is rare, but today offers a chance to truly enjoy those precious moments. Remedy: To enhance positivity in family life, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place them in a pot filled with soil at home.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.