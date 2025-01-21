Cancer: Avoid letting your unpredictable behaviour strain your marital relationship. Take care to prevent actions you might regret later. People of influence may be willing to invest in ventures that demonstrate a unique and refined appeal. Spending the evening with friends could bring both enjoyment and an opportunity to plan a holiday. Romance is likely to blossom, as Cupid's arrow might strike when you least expect it. At work, you’ll receive love and support from everyone, boosting your morale. However, steer clear of gossiping, as it can waste a significant portion of your time. Your spouse will stand by you today, offering crucial support in a matter that’s deeply important to you. Remedy: For good health, donate mustard oil after observing your reflection in it.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.