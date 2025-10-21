Cancer: A friend’s astrological advice helps you focus on health. Watch your spending and avoid being extravagant. Support your brother to maintain family peace, and resolve conflicts amicably. Face romantic challenges with cheerfulness and courage. Allies at work may emerge from unlikely places. Appreciative compliments improve your mood, while your spouse’s low health might interfere with your plans. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle benefits your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.