Cancer: Today brings relief from a long-standing health issue, making it a beneficial day for your well-being. However, if you're running a business with relatives or close friends, be extra cautious—careless decisions could lead to financial setbacks. Support will come your way from friends and loved ones, making you feel emotionally uplifted. You might find yourself putting work on hold to enjoy special moments of closeness and joy with your partner. Be prepared for some new challenges at work, especially if you don’t handle situations with care and diplomacy. It's also important to make time for your friends and social life—staying too isolated could lead to loneliness, and don’t expect help if you cut yourself off from others. Tensions may rise in your love life due to a lack of quality time together, so try to bridge that gap before it grows wider. Remedy: For steady progress in your career or business, try to avoid wearing black leather shoes.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5:30 pm.