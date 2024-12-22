Cancer: Pay extra attention to your health today. If you’re looking to earn some additional income, consider investing in secure financial schemes. Plan something meaningful for your children, ensuring it’s realistic and achievable—your efforts will leave a lasting impression on future generations. Your love life will feel unique and delightful, like the blend of chocolate, ginger, and roses. Professionally, leverage your skills and authority to advance your career. With focus and dedication, you’re likely to achieve remarkable success in your field. You may feel drawn toward charity or social work—dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant impact. On a personal note, your spouse might surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside overnight. In the morning, pour the water at the base of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.