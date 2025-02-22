Cancer: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injuries. Good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and confidence. Avoid making financial decisions based on others' advice, as losses are possible today. Expect visitors in the evening, keeping you engaged. Stay alert, as someone may try to flirt with you. If you're living away from home, you may prefer to unwind in a quiet park after completing your daily tasks. Your spouse’s behavior might trouble you today. With extra free time, negative thoughts could creep in, so keep yourself occupied by reading uplifting books, watching an entertaining movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: For financial growth, fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, unrefined sugar, and clarified butter (ghee), and place it under a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.