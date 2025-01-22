Cancer: Trust yourself—it’s the essence of heroism as you battle a prolonged illness. Stay vigilant at work, as a colleague might try to take something valuable from you. Keep your belongings secure to avoid any losses. Dedicate quality time to your family, showing them that they matter to you. Avoid giving them reasons to feel neglected, and ensure their concerns are heard. Forgive your beloved for any mistakes to maintain harmony in your relationship. At work, your cooperative attitude will yield positive results, and you may be entrusted with significant responsibilities, elevating your position in the company. Housewives of this zodiac sign can relax after household chores by watching a movie or spending time on their mobile phones. However, a small oversight—like forgetting to share something important—might lead to a disagreement with your spouse. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour and make softballs to feed the fish. This practice can help improve your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.