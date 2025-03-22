Cancer: Stay positive—better days are ahead, and you’ll feel a surge of energy. Be mindful of your spending habits, especially on leisure and entertainment. Changes at home might stir emotions, but you’ll successfully express your feelings to those who matter most. Your love life will feel exciting and full of charm today. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall will bring joy. Marriage will feel like a true blessing, filling your day with warmth and appreciation. A fun outing with your younger brother will strengthen your bond and deepen your connection. Remedy: Brushing your teeth with a neem twig can help promote financial stability and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.