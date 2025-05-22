Cancer: You will start to recover from a long illness, but try to stay away from selfish or short-tempered people, as they could cause stress and slow down your healing. You may receive financial gains tonight, possibly from money you had lent earlier. Some close relationships may bring personal challenges today. Your love life will shine, showing the value of your care and efforts. Anyone who tried to block your progress at work will face setbacks today, right before your eyes. You might spend quality time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall. The evening could turn out to be one of the most memorable with your spouse. Remedy: For a happy family life, pour water on a white marble stone after applying a mark of white sandalwood paste.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.